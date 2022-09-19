First Warning Forecast | Summer finishes hot, fall starts cool

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After another warm day on Monday with a few showers skirting by, drier and hotter conditions are in store for summer’s final two days. The arrival of much cooler air this week is still expected to line right up with the fall equinox Thursday evening. This cooler air comes with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm passing during the day on Thursday, but Thursday night quickly clears and chills to what will be the coolest air of the season thus far. The next chance for rain arrives late Sunday into early Monday, keeping the fall feel around.

An isolated shower or two remains possible through midnight Monday evening, but most locations stay dry under scattered cloud cover. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 70s.

Monday night turns mostly clear with low temperatures falling to the mid 60s. Areas of fog settle in to the river valleys and may be dense in spots.

Tuesday morning starts with low clouds and areas of fog. Be mindful of the reduced visibility for the commute. By midday, fog and low clouds lift, giving way to a mostly sunny, dry, and warm afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday sees plenty of sunshine with high temperatures rising to around 90 degrees.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with passing showers and a storm or two during the day. Temperatures stay in the 70s.

Friday morning starts with lows in the upper 40s, followed by an afternoon where highs may struggle to get out of the 60s despite an abundance of sunshine.

Saturday stays mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures rising to the mid 70s after another chilly start.

Sunday starts dry and sunny, but clouds increase later in the day followed by showers, mainly late-afternoon into the evening hours. These showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning before fading Monday afternoon. Temperatures should rise to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon but will drop to the low 70s Monday afternoon.

