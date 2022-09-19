Hit-and-run crash raises concerns along Kanawha County road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash along Quick Road, residents are left concerned.

The crash left a woman in critical condition, and two others were transported to the hospital.

Kanawha County deputies said a side-by-side broke down traveling north along Quick Road. The accident was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday. A SUV pulled over in front of the UTV to help.

Deputies said another SUV hit the UTV, ejecting a woman from it and leaving her seriously injured. The SUV that collided also hit a man who was driving the UTV, then sideswiped the SUV that was stopped -- causing the driver of the stopped SUV to fall into a ditch. The man had minor injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the striking SUV got out of the vehicle and fled, leaving a woman and two children inside.

Deputies said the woman in the striking SUV went to the hospital along with the man and the woman in the UTV.

The male driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot and has been identified. Deputies said charges will follow, including leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury.

During the hit-and-run incident, deputies said speed was a factor for the striking SUV.

Destiny Keener lives just down the road from where the wreck happened.

“I am terrified to stand down there because cars have actually came off of the road,” Keener said.

She stands on Quick Road each day to get her son off of the school bus, and she said she sees how fast cars drive down the winding road.

“It is like your average back road with a little bit more turns,” Keener said. “The speeding is probably the biggest, and I, of course I have concerns, but I wouldn’t have as much if I didn’t have to stand beside the road every single day.”

Other nearby residents said cars driving along the road going across the middle lane and through turns is an issue.

“It doesn’t surprise me that it happened. There is ATV accidents, car wrecks the whole nine yards all the time through here,” Keener said.

