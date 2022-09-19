Officers searching for man in connection with Charleston homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police officers are searching for a man officers say was seen on surveillance video near the scene of a deadly shooting on September 9.

Cortni Stovall, 27, of Charleston has already been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Norman Sweeney, 49.

Stovall was arrested in connection with the death of a man on Charleston's West Side. (WSAZ)

Sweeney was found shot and killed in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on September 9 just after 6:30, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Sweeney suffered a single gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, officers report.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the shooting was caught on camera after locating a nearby surveillance system.

According to court documents, a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, dark pants and white shoes can be seen on surveillance video running between 532 Wyoming Street and 530 Wyoming Street toward Sweeney, who was standing with his daughter near the trunk of his vehicle.

The man was seen on surveillance firing one shot, hitting Sweeney in the face.

The criminal complaint states the accused shooter took off after firing the shot.

Detectives report Tyran Gray was seen getting into a car in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue approximately 10 minutes before the homicide. The same vehicle was seen driving away from the scene of the shooting moments after it happened.

According to Charleston Police, officers are now searching for Gray.

On September 14, detectives say they located the car captured on surveillance video in South Charleston along with Stovall, who was renewing her rental agreement. Stovall’s red shirt she was seen wearing in cellphone videos before and after the shooting helped identify her, according to the criminal complaint. The driver of the car Gray was seen getting in and out of was wearing a red shirt, officers say.

The Kanawha County Magistrate Court granted detectives’ request for a search warrant for Stovall’s cellphone that was seized.

Detectives say several videos and messages found point to her involvement and knowledge of events before and after the deadly shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, messages were discovered saying Sweeney had been found and that “Gray was going to walk’em down.” According to detectives, ‘walk’em down’ is slang for killing someone.

In September, the criminal complaint also states Stovall shared her phone location placing her on Griggs Street in Detroit, Michigan, the residence listed on Gray’s Michigan ID.

