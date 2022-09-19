Paul Porter Park reopens; Community Center nearing completion

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Paul Porter Park has reopened after being closed for nearly two months. The closure occurred after lightning struck a tree on the property in July. The strike caused several issues that wiped out electricity at the park.

Around that same time, crews from Dirt Slingers Excavation began construction on a brand new community center at the park.

“Thanks to Dirt Slingers, they jumped in and helped us get the electric back on so we could open the park as quick as we could,” said village administrator Steve Patton.

Now with electricity restored at the park, all eyes return to the construction of the community center.

“Right now, I’d say we’re right at about fifty percent,” Patton said. “They still have some painting to do and they’ve put primer on it.”

The all-new community center has already doubled the space of the original structure. Upon completion, it will serve as the headquarters for the Coal Grove Betterment Club and will be available as a venue for the public to rent for any occasion.

“They already have a list of names. There are a few people wanting to do some music events and stuff like that once it gets up and going,” Patton said.

As materials arrive, the building will come to life. Patton looks forward to having the building finished.

“We’re hoping to have a grand opening the first week of October,” he said.

