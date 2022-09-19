Tractor-trailer rollover crash shuts down portion of I-77

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of I-77 North, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened Monday morning near exit 146 or the Silverton exit in the Ravenswood area.

Dispatchers confirmed a tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over.

Both northbound lanes near the Silverton exit have been shut down by first responders.

Injuries have been reported, but dispatchers are not sure how badly those involved were injured.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

