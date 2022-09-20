Amber Alert issued for missing boy in Ohio

By Eric Fossell
Sep. 19, 2022
OHIO (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a missing 4-year-old boy from the Akron area of northeastern Ohio.

According to Ohio’s Amber Alert page, Fabian Claudio was abducted.

Fabian is described as 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a 2016 silver Kia Soul with the Ohio plate HLD9706.

The suspect is identified as Jose Castro, 24. He is described as 5 feet 9, and 132 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Castro was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to call their local 911 agency. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

