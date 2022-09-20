Chief deputy coroner, BCI agent testify in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - BCI Agent Todd Fortner and Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s office who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims, both testified Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial.

The 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing the eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in three trailers and a camper.

The victims were all shot execution-style, most as they slept and most several times in mobile homes and a camper on April 22, 2016.

Dr. Looman is the forensic pathologist with the coroner’s office who performed the autopsies on all of the victims: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

New details released during the special prosecutor’s opening statement revealed one of the victims, Chris Rhoden Sr., was shot a total of eight times: six times in the face and once each in his stomach and chest.

Canepa told jurors he was killed because he was the patriarch and would avenge his daughter’s death: “They considered if they got rid of him basically the structure of the family would fall.”

Dr. Looman said she performed the autopsies over the weekend of April 23-24, 2016. She autopsied the women on Saturday, April 23, 2016, and most of the men on Sunday, April 24, 2016.

She saved Chris Rhoden Sr.’s autopsy for Monday, April 25, 2016, because he was shot the most times of all the victims. The condition of his body made it clear he was shot with a high-powered rifle like an AR-15, she confirmed under questioning from Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa.

“His forearm was so destroyed and lacerated that the skin was peeled back,” Dr. Looman said. “You could see the muscles, you could see the fractured pieces of bones in there. There was so much trauma there you couldn’t see an entrance or exit wound. His arm was barely hanging onto the end of his elbow.”

Looman said when they opened his body bag to do his autopsy, his brown sweatshirt was pulled up over his head. Two bullets fell out of it and a third bullet was found in the body bag.

Hamilton County Deputy Coroner Karen Looman shows the jury the T-shirt Chris Rhoden Sr. was wearing when he was killed about 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2016@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jZ4d5EfpEg — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 20, 2022

Looman shows jury where the holes are in the sweatshirt as he was shot@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/WY5LTRVYtM — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) September 20, 2022

Gary Rhoden and Dana Rhoden were each shot four times in the face.

Chris Rhoden Jr. was shot four times in the head.

Dr. Looman testifies wounds one through five on Chris Roden Sr's body would have been instantaneously lethal — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 20, 2022

Dr. Looman says Gary Rhoden's

cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head. She says any one of the gunshot wounds could have been fatal. — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 20, 2022

The only non-Rhoden family member killed, Hannah Hazel Gilley, was shot five times in the head/face.

Frankie Rhoden was shot twice in the head.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

BCI agent, Todd Fortner, returned to the stand after testifying Monday. Fortner described various photos of the crime scene.

Fortner and another BCI special agent, Shane Hanshaw, have testified about processing the crime scenes to collect as much evidence as possible.

They were among scores of law enforcement officers who responded as the bodies of the Rhoden family members were discovered on the morning of April 22, 2016.

The veteran law enforcement officers have been explaining to the jury how they gather a wide variety of evidence including ballistics, blood patterns and shoe prints from and around the trailers.

Legal Analyst Mike Allen talks George Wagner IV trial

Wagner IV is the first member of his family of four to go on trial.

George IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, will testify against him in a couple of weeks and are considered the star witnesses in this trial.

Their testimony is not expected for a couple of weeks.

Both pleaded guilty for their roles in the slayings last year.

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering is allowing all witnesses to decide if they want their testimony recorded and shown.

The trial itself will last some six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.