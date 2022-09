DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Dunbar, 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. along 16th Street.

Dispatchers say someone drove the child to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.