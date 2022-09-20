City passes measure to help victims of violence

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston City Council on Monday night passed a new bill in a step to help victims of the city’s recently growing violence.

The bill creates the new Victims Assistance Program Commission.

The commission will coordinate events and educational programs for violence awareness and prevention, as well as link victims of violence to services they may need.

Most substantially, though, they will be looking at changes the city may be able to make to not only help victims but to enact policy for violence prevention.

The commission will consist of seven members appointed by Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

