Deadly shooting investigated in eastern Ky.

Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was shot and killed in the Caney Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday.

Troopers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened.

We’re working to get more information.

