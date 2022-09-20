Deadly shooting investigated in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person was shot and killed in the Caney Creek area of Pike County, Kentucky State Police troopers said Monday.

Troopers said one person was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigators didn’t say when or exactly where the incident happened.

We’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.