Demolition begins on Marshall baseball stadium project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying ‘play ball’ at a brand new baseball stadium.

On Monday, University leaders got the financial approval for it, and Tuesday they started demolition of the site.

Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be smelling peanuts and seeing stadium lights by 2024.

“Once the building comes down and once construction starts on this, we’re 15 months away from playing baseball,” Spears said.

The stadium is planned to sit adjacent to the softball fields. Once the demolition is cleared, they’ll design the park.

The community knows this is decades in the making and now it’s another step closer.

“When you get to fulfill a promise that’s 50 years old, certainly over the last 5 years, it has been more in earnest, and you’re finally at the phase when you’re at the cusp of completing a project,” said Spears. “That in and of itself is a historic achievement, so we’re really excited about that.”

It’s hard to picture when the transformation has just started, but Marshall officials look forward to the memories that will be made at the new ballpark.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re here to serve,” said Spears. “The community deserves a great ball park they can come enjoy with their families. Our student athletes have waited a really long time, and our baseball program has waited decades. So let’s get these buildings down, let’s get under construction, and let’s play ball in ‘24.”

We spoke to the owners of the property, Marylin and Bill Murdock, who say the buildings have been around since 1918. They say they’re excited the property to take on a new life.

