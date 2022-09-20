At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a three-story Chicago apartment building on Tuesday morning. The building has partially collapsed.

Six people have been taken to the hospital, with three victims serious to critical, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

The apartment building blast occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials said, and at least 10 ambulances were on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An adjacent building is being evacuated, and searches are underway, the fire department said.

A mass casualty EMS bus is heading to Washington and Central, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago...
First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago Tuesday.(Chicago Fire Department via Twitter)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she is aware of the incident and is “closely monitoring the events and both the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Buildings are onsite at the collapse. We will provide updates as the situation develops.”

The source of the explosion isn’t known, but bricks from the building could be seen covering the ground and nearby cars.

A bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene, Chicago authorities said.

