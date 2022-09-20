LEDC awarded $500,000 to help those in recovery join the workforce

LEDC receives $500,000 to help those in recovery return to work
By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There is a demand for workers in Lawrence County, Ohio. Bill Dingus, executive directory of the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, says positions are often hard to fill.

“We’re desperate for good workers and that runs from your menial tasks to your highest tasks,” Dingus said. “It is difficult to find individuals to fill those positions.”

The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation was recently awarded a $500,000 grant that Dingus says will help get people back into the workforce. LEDC will partner with the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization to help those who are recovering from addiction back into the workforce. Some of these folks often have several obstacles to overcome even after beating addiction.

“Living the life that many have lived has left scars. Whether it be the tattoos we often see or dental issues,” Dingus said.

These dollars will allow LEDC to eliminate whatever barriers might be making it difficult for those in recovery to find employment.

“No longer are we going to be able to look to our graduating classes to fill the workforce needs. We’ve got to look to the adults that are not in the workforce now. We need to figure out ways to help them,” Dingus said.

Dingus says the grant will help impact the lives of more than 50 people and help to strengthen the local workforce.

