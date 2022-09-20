Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another man Monday, September 19.

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call Monday just after 6:40 p.m. about a shooting in Pike County.

When troopers arrived at a home on Caney Drive, they discovered a man had been shot.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates a fight between Monroe Jackson and Ryan Hurst ended with Jackson shooting and killing Hurst.

Hurst, 32, of Flatwoods, KY, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Jackson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

He has been charged with murder.

