Man killed in Gallia County accident

(WCJB)
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Jason Jones, 40, died in the two car crash.

The driver of the second car received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store opens at the Huntington Mall
The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened...
Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
An ATV crash involving a car was reported Sunday evening.
Side-by-side crash sends five people to the hospital

Latest News

Demolition begins on Marshall baseball stadium project
Demolition begins on Marshall baseball stadium project
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in eastern Ky.
Healing Appalachia this weekend
Healing Appalachia this weekend