Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said Jason Jones, 40, died in the two car crash.

The driver of the second car received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

