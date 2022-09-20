Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Tim McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival Saturday. (Source: @whodis88 / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News) – County superstar Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a festival performance Saturday.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The video shows the singer kneel on stage to highlight a member of his band. When he stands up, he lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

McGraw landed on his feet, seemingly uninjured, and turned the fall into a chance to greet fans along the barrier with hugs and high-fives before returning to the stage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store opens at the Huntington Mall
The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened...
Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
Amber Alert issued for missing boy in Ohio, later cancelled
Amber Alert cancelled in Ohio

Latest News

This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
‘It was like a scary movie’: Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer
Authorities say Maui Police Department Sgt. Justin Mauliola, 35, has been arrested for sexual...
Veteran police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, police chief says
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly