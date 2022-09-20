Tinnitus with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans say they struggle with a constant ringing noise in their ears due to a condition called tinnitus.
Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four to talk cause and treatment.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.