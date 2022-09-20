UK releases 2023 football schedule

Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the...
Kentucky wide receiver Chris Lewis reaches out and misses a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Youngstown State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By UK Sports Information
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Seven home games highlight the University of Kentucky’s football schedule in 2023, which was announced on Tuesday alongside each member of the Southeastern Conference on a SEC Network special. The Wildcats will begin the season with three straight home games at Kroger Field, which includes a visit from Eastern Kentucky.

The schedule, which is a combination of four nonconference games and eight conference games, features home appointments against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee and, for the first time since 2015, Alabama.

The road trips include stops at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville.

The Wildcats open conference play in week four, traveling to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 23. They will then return home to defend its two-game winning streak against Florida on Sept. 30. The following week, Kentucky will travel to Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 7, before returning to the Bluegrass to host Missouri on Oct. 14.

UK will enjoy a bye on Oct. 22, then play host to Tennessee on Oct. 28. Turning the page into November, Kentucky has a date at Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi, on Nov. 4, then will turn around and play host to Alabama on Nov. 11, its final home game of 2023. The Wildcats will conclude its regular season with back-to-back road games at South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 18, followed by its regular finale at Louisville on Nov. 25.

Sept. 2

Ball State Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 9

Eastern Kentucky Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 16

Akron Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 23

at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 30

Florida Lexington, Ky.

Oct. 7

at Georgia Athens, Ga.

Oct. 14

Missouri Lexington, Ky.

Oct. 28

Tennessee Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 4

at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss.

Nov. 11

Alabama Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 18

at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

Nov. 25

at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

