Wanted man arrested after found with stash of stolen guns

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted by police is now behind bars after officers located him in a restaurant parking lot in possession of several stolen firearms.

Ripley police officers responded to the parking lot along New Stone Ridge Road on Saturday, September 17 after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, they say they found Sean Chalden drinking a beer inside a vehicle.

After running a criminal check, officers discovered Chalden was a wanted person.

Chalden was placed under arrest.

Officers say several loaded firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Chalden was then charged with possession of a firearm while a prohibited person, officers report.

Later, officers determined the firearms in Chalden’s vehicle were stolen from a home in Ravenswood, W.Va.

