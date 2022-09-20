Wanted man arrested after found with stash of stolen guns

Chalden was charged with possession of a firearm while a prohibited person, officers report.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man wanted by police is now behind bars after officers located him in a restaurant parking lot in possession of several stolen firearms.

Ripley police officers responded to the parking lot along New Stone Ridge Road on Saturday, September 17 after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, they say they found Sean Chalden drinking a beer inside a vehicle.

After running a criminal check, officers discovered Chalden was a wanted person.

Chalden was placed under arrest.

Officers say several loaded firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Later, officers determined the firearms in Chalden’s vehicle were stolen from a home in Ravenswood, W.Va.

