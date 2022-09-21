Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

It may be hard to believe in 2022, but on average, women are still making just 82 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn.

For women of color, the numbers are even worse. According to a recent survey by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored by UKG, progress is being made and some employees are seeing it, but still have work to do!

So, how do employers move into the “successfully achieved” column when it comes to closing the wage gap?

Brian K. Reaves, Chief Belonging, Diversity & Equity Officer at UKG, and Melissa Thomas-Hunt, the John Forbes Distinguished Professor of Business Administration at University of Virginia are joined Taylor on Studio 3 with some insights.

