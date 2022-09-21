Charleston developers looking for feedback on design plans for new sports complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Decisions are beginning to take shape over the new Capital Sports Complex coming to downtown Charleston in the next few years, but developers want to hear from the community before they start building.

They’re holding listening sessions to get community feedback so people can decide what they want it to look like. The first meeting was Tuesday evening.

Over 200,000 square feet in size and $80 to $100 million in budget, the complex is on track to be the biggest indoor sports facility in the state.

“This is going to be a game change for the city of Charleston,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin. “This will monumentally impact the way Charleston looks, the way we move around the city of Charleston.”

With such lofty goals and that big price tag, city and county officials want to make sure they get it right, so they’re asking the community what they want it to look like in special meetings.

“We can have experts tell us what the community needs from a financial standpoint, but it’s the people that’ll be using it year-round,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

“We want to hear. What did you like? What didn’t you like? What are the changes you’d like to see as a community?” Goodwin said.

Salango says 40 people came to the first meeting ready with ideas.

“They want more seating in the swimming aquatic center,” he said. “They want maybe a different set up on the gym. They want more lanes on the indoor track.”

Developers are preparing to boost local economy with new hotels and restaurants to keep up with the people the complex will bring with sports tourism

“When we announced the sports center, I had not made it home and my phone was already ringing with people wanting to develop hotels,” Salango said.

It’s not too late to make your voice heard.

There will be two more meetings this fall. They are as follows:

Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza. Rain Location – MLK, Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV.

Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center. 502 Ruffner Ave., Charleston, WV.

If you are unable to attend the meetings in person, you can fill out a form online to share your feedback.

