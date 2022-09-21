Community shaken up after deadly shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other.

“Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed food, you got fed. If you needed money, they gave you money.”

Kiser says he’s on grandpa duty all of the time there when he’s visiting his family. However, after a deadly shooting took place along Caney Drive Monday, Kiser says that peace has been rattled.

“It tore it all to pieces, it’s terrible,” Kiser said.

Troopers say during their investigation it seems like a fight broke out between two men, Monroe Jackson and Ryan Hurst -- with Jackson allegedly shooting and killing Hurst.

“I never knew that he would turn out to be something like that, never in my life,” Kiser said.

Kiser says he knew the man who’s accused of pulling the trigger.

“Yes, I know Monroe -- been in his house, ate food at his house and everything. He was a nice guy when he first came here,” Kiser said.

Troopers say Jackson has been charged with murder.

It’s a deadly incident Kiser says makes him want to hold his loved ones tighter.

“You are more and more naïve in what you do and you love them that much tighter and you hold them that much tighter,” Kiser said.

He also stresses the importance of staying on high alert moving forward.

“I think everybody ought to pay attention to what’s going on around them sooner … If we really realized what was happening here, truly we would’ve stopped it a long time ago,” Kiser said.

