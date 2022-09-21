Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast are closed Wednesday evening due to a four-vehicle crash in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say one person was injured.

The accident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. near the Marathon station.

Other details are unavailable now, including how long the lanes will be closed.

