Gritt’s Fun Farm open for season

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Gritt’s Fun Farm is Gritt’s Farm’s annual 6-week fall festival that takes place each year, from the middle of September through the end of October.

It features nearly 30 family attractions on 300 acres of farm land, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple cannons, rides, games, sweet treats, and new attractions this year!

You can visit Gritt’s Farm online, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

