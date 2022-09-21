Herd soccer jumps inside top 5
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After playing the University of Kentucky to a tie last Friday night, the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings put Marshall over the Wildcats by just one spot. The Herd is now the 4th ranked team in the country while UK moved up two spots to number 5. Marshall hosts in-state rival West Virginia on Saturday night. Here are the full rankings.
Rank School
1. Wake Forest
2. University of Washington
3. Syracuse
4. Marshall University
5. University of Kentucky
6. Stanford University
7. Duke University
8. University of Pittsburgh
9. University of Maryland
10. Clemson University
11. University of Denver
12. Charlotte
13. Ohio State University
14. University of Portland
15. University of Akron
16. Indiana University
17. Missouri State University
18. UNC-Greensboro
19. Xavier
20. UCLA
21. Lipscomb University
22. University of Vermont
23. University of Central Florida
24. University of Dayton
25. Duquesne University
25. University of Louisville
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.