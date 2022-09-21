Herd soccer jumps inside top 5

(WBKO)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After playing the University of Kentucky to a tie last Friday night, the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings put Marshall over the Wildcats by just one spot. The Herd is now the 4th ranked team in the country while UK moved up two spots to number 5. Marshall hosts in-state rival West Virginia on Saturday night. Here are the full rankings.

Rank School

1. Wake Forest

2. University of Washington

3. Syracuse

4. Marshall University

5. University of Kentucky

6. Stanford University

7. Duke University

8. University of Pittsburgh

9. University of Maryland

10. Clemson University

11. University of Denver

12. Charlotte

13. Ohio State University

14. University of Portland

15. University of Akron

16. Indiana University

17. Missouri State University

18. UNC-Greensboro

19. Xavier

20. UCLA

21. Lipscomb University

22. University of Vermont

23. University of Central Florida

24. University of Dayton

25. Duquesne University

25. University of Louisville

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store opens at the Huntington Mall
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened...
Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
Amber Alert issued for missing boy in Ohio, later cancelled
Amber Alert cancelled in Ohio

Latest News

Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley
Week 4 of the WVSSAC football rankings are released Tuesday
Pikeville wins
Plenty of local teams ranked in KY HS football
Green football preps
A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football
Green football preps
Green football preps