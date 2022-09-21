Herd soccer jumps inside top 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After playing the University of Kentucky to a tie last Friday night, the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings put Marshall over the Wildcats by just one spot. The Herd is now the 4th ranked team in the country while UK moved up two spots to number 5. Marshall hosts in-state rival West Virginia on Saturday night. Here are the full rankings.

Rank School

1. Wake Forest

2. University of Washington

3. Syracuse

4. Marshall University

5. University of Kentucky

6. Stanford University

7. Duke University

8. University of Pittsburgh

9. University of Maryland

10. Clemson University

11. University of Denver

12. Charlotte

13. Ohio State University

14. University of Portland

15. University of Akron

16. Indiana University

17. Missouri State University

18. UNC-Greensboro

19. Xavier

20. UCLA

21. Lipscomb University

22. University of Vermont

23. University of Central Florida

24. University of Dayton

25. Duquesne University

25. University of Louisville

