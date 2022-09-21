Man accused of shooting police officer pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police officer in May has pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges, according to records from U.S. District Court in Kentucky.

Jonathan Lee Smithers on May 1 allegedly kidnapped a woman in an incident that stretched across Boyd and Greenup counties, eventually ending with the officer being shot in Flatwoods.

According to court records, the woman who was kidnapped made it to a gas station and collapsed. A responding officer with the Flatwoods Police Department was shot in the throat, suffering critical injuries.

Smithers faces attempted murder on a police officer for the shooting.

A sentencing date for Smithers on the kidnapping charges is set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

For previous coverage:

