Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in connection with Huntington bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Michigan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime in connection with a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2000.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kymoni Davis, also known as “Money,” 33, of Redford, Michigan, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Davis had been thrown out from a New Year’s Eve party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue before later returning and firing a pistol through the front door on Jan. 1, 2020.

Several months later, Davis was arrested in the Detroit area and later returned to West Virginia.

According to investigators, Davis was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions in Michigan, including uttering.

A sentencing date for Davis is set for Dec. 19. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

