HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If back to school wasn’t stressful enough, here come the holidays.

Maybe a vacation to relax and rejuvenate is in order!

A growing trend since the pandemic is wellness focused travel to prioritize self care.

Travel journalist Katie McGrath joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share why the Palm Beaches is the perfect escape.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.