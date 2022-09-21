Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDonald’s on New Stone Ridge Road in Ripley serves as a community hub for many residents including Crystal Castelli.

“I come to this McDonald’s like three or four times a day,” said Castelli, who runs a cleaning business.

“This McDonald’s is very friendly, courteous, and I call them McKids because they’re all like family to me!” she said.

Ripley Police Chief Bradley Anderson said the family-like environment nearly avoided a tragedy Saturday morning if it were not for two officers’ instincts.

“Captain Clyde Kenny and Officer Fisher were out on routine patrol near the McDonalds when they noticed a suspicious person drinking a beer in the middle of the parking lot,” Anderson said.

The officers spotted the man around 9:30 am.

Anderson said when the officers asked for his identification, the man said he did not have one. According to a Criminal Complaint filed in Jackson County Magistrate Court, a criminal check was done by the officers who learned the man was Sean Chalden.

The criminal complaint details Chalden had warrants out for battery in Ravenswood on Sept. 4.

Anderson said the officers then arrested Chalden and searched his belongings.

The complaint states multiple loaded firearms were found inside Chalden’s backpack.

Further investigation found the firearms had been stolen from a home in Ravenswood.

Anderson said he credits the officers’ quick thinking.

“We didn’t expect that spotting a minor infraction could’ve stopped something major,” he said. “We don’t know what he was trying to do.”

Anderson said Chalden was cooperative with officers and said he had not been making any threats toward any store employees or customers.

Both Anderson and Castelli agreed any potential tragedy had been averted.

“We don’t know what he was trying to do but it’s great to know we could have saved some lives down the line,” Anderson said.

“I think we’re very safe, the police department in this little town, both city and county we’re blessed to have them,” Castelli said. “Just to help them out what they did was great work.”

Anderson said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Ravenswood Police are now handling the investigation.

Chalden is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

The criminal complaint notes that Chalden was convicted of a felony in May 2016.

