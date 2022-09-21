The Peach Cobbler Factory adds new desserts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Peach Cobbler Factory has some sweet new additions to their menu.

Brock Thompson, owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.