Plenty of local teams ranked in KY HS football

5 squads are in the top ten this week
Pikeville wins
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (4) 2-2 85 2

2. Raceland (4) 4-1 76 1

3. Hazard - 3-1 56 4

4. Newport Central Catholic - 4-1 53 3

5. Bethlehem - 4-1 48 6

6. Williamsburg - 3-0 45 5

7. Pineville - 5-0 32 8

8. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 4-1 29 7

9. Lou. Holy Cross - 4-1 26 9

10. Bracken Co. (1) 4-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Campbellsville 9. Paintsville 9. Paris 6. Sayre 5. Nicholas Co. 5.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (5) 5-0 86 2

2. Beechwood (4) 4-1 85 1

3. Lex. Christian - 2-3 54 3

4. Metcalfe Co. - 5-0 42 6

5. Owensboro Catholic - 2-3 36 4

6. Hancock Co. - 5-0 26 NR

7. Butler Co. - 4-0 25 10

8. McLean Co. - 5-0 23 NR

9. Breathitt Co. - 3-2 20 7

10. Lloyd Memorial - 3-2 16 NR

(tie) Somerset - 3-2 16 9

(tie) Murray - 2-2 16 8

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 13. Danville 13. Prestonsburg 10. Walton-Verona 9. Todd Co. Central 5.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (7) 5-0 87 1

2. Bardstown (1) 5-0 70 3

3. Union Co. - 5-0 59 6

4. Paducah Tilghman - 2-2 52 2

5. Trigg Co. (1) 5-0 43 8

6. Mason Co. - 4-0 36 10

7. East Carter - 5-0 34 7

(tie) Belfry - 2-3 26 5

8. Bell Co. - 3-1 26 9

10. Glasgow - 4-1 20 4

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 14. Hart Co. 9. Henry Co. 5. Greenup Co. 5. Estill Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 3. Ashland Blazer 2. Casey Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 74 3

3. Corbin - 5-0 71 2

4. Johnson Central - 3-2 58 4

5. Logan Co. - 4-1 40 5

6. Spencer Co. - 4-1 34 6

7. Warren East - 5-0 28 9

8. Perry Co. Central - 4-0 27 10

9. Lou. Central - 2-3 25 7

10. Franklin Co. - 1-4 16 8

Others receiving votes: Holmes 6. Hopkins Co. Central 5. Hopkinsville 5. Clay Co. 4. Franklin-Simpson 3. Boyd Co. 2. Knox Central 2. Warren Central 2. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. Letcher County Central 1. Harlan Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Woodford Co. - 5-0 64 2

(tie) Bowling Green - 4-1 64 3

4. Cov. Catholic - 4-1 62 5

5. South Warren - 2-2 54 4

6. Scott Co. - 4-0 45 T6

7. Southwestern - 4-0 36 T6

8. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 22 9

9. Greenwood - 4-1 18 NR

10. Highlands - 3-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 9. Great Crossing 9. Collins 5. Cooper 3. North Laurel 3. Lou. Atherton 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (5) 3-1 86 1

2. Lou. Ballard (2) 5-0 78 3

3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-0 66 4

4. Lou. Male - 2-2 60 6

5. Lou. Trinity (1) 3-2 54 2

(tie) Madison Central (1) 5-0 54 5

7. George Rogers Clark - 4-0 32 7

8. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10

9. Ryle - 3-2 13 8

10. Bullitt East - 3-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 7. Lex. Bryan Station 6. Daviess Co. 2. Marshall Co. 1.

---

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville: Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.¤

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

