Sale of assisted living facility to affect patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a dozen people who live at an assisted living facility in West Huntington will be impacted by the sale of facility, the owner told WSAZ on Wednesday.

Three of the patients were moved out Wednesday from Grayson’s Caring Hands and Loving Hearts Assisted Living in the 800 block of Washington Avenue, according to the owner.

The owner of another Grayson’s Caring Hands facility in Lavalette, West Virginia, said the facility had been sold but had no further comment. At that location, WSAZ saw a couple of patients being loaded into ambulances and driven away.

An employee at the West Huntington location said it has been heartbreaking telling residents she’s gotten attached to that they will have to leave. As difficult as it is knowing she’ll have to find another job, she said her primary concern is for the residents.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said his agency transported four people to the VA hospital and another to Cabell Huntington Hospital on Wednesday.

