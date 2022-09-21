Tractor-trailers collide shutting down lane of US 35

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 is shut down Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2:10 p.m.

The southbound lane of US 35 near Pond Branch Road has been blocked off.

No injuries have been reported.

