Tractor-trailers collide shutting down lane of US 35

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One southbound lane of US 35 is shut down Wednesday afternoon following a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

911 dispatchers say the call came in around 2:10 p.m.

The southbound lane of US 35 near Pond Branch Road has been blocked off.

No injuries have been reported.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.