A trio of teams are ranked in Ohio HS football

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we near the halfway point in Ohio high school football, three teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are ranked 1st and received 173 votes while the Coal Grove Hornets fell from 8th to 9th despite still being unbeaten. Meanwhile, the Green Bobcats are one spot from being in the top ten at #11 in Division VII.

WSAZ Sports stopped by the Bobcats practice this week as they are getting ready for Symmes Valley.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New store opens at the Huntington Mall
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The fire department says engine 13 was returning from a fire run when the accident happened...
Firefighter pinned underneath fire truck during rollover crash
Body found in Kanawha River in Chesapeake
UPDATE | Man on excavator dies after fall into Kanawha River
Amber Alert issued for missing boy in Ohio, later cancelled
Amber Alert cancelled in Ohio

Latest News

Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Spring Valley
Week 4 of the WVSSAC football rankings are released Tuesday
Pikeville wins
Plenty of local teams ranked in KY HS football
Herd soccer jumps inside top 5
Green football preps
Green football preps