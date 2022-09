CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both northbound lanes of Corridor G have reopened after a crash.

The accident happened just after 12 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 told WSAZ a dump truck turned on it’s side and three people were taken to the hospital.

