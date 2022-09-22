Deputies searching for arson suspect

Kanawha County Sheriff's office
Kanawha County Sheriff's office
By Martina Bills
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators.

Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in Dunbar on Sept. 14, 2022.

If anyone has information about where Ramella is, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office.

