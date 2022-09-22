Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators.

Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in Dunbar on Sept. 14, 2022.

If anyone has information about where Ramella is, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.