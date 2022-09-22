Former Johnson County Schools employee indicted on multiple counts of ‘inappropriate contact’

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A former employee and girls basketball coach with Johnson County Schools has been indicted on multiple counts of inappropriate contact, according to a release from the school system.

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of all students,” Johnson County Schools said Wednesday in a news release. “Although this deals with a former employee, we always strive to work with law enforcement and the community to protect each and every one of our students.”

The school system said it is referring all questions to Kentucky State Police officials investigating the case.

No other details have been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

