Former volunteer firefighters face fraud and embezzlement charges

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two former Chapmanville volunteer firefighters are facing charges of conspiracy, fraud, and embezzlement.

A grand jury on Monday handed down an indictment accusing Cody Perry and Thomas Perry Jr. of overcompensating themselves and three others.

The payments were made for more than $1,000 coming out of the department’s pocket.

According to the department, the two men used to be in charge of their finances but haven’t been for months now.

The payments were made between January 2015 and September 2020, investigators say.

