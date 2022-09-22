Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.