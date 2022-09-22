Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a shooting that injured a woman in April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.

The incident happened April 2 in the 600 block of Childress Road. Investigators say a woman had been shot in the head.

Peters remains in custody in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

For previous coverage:

Man arrested in shooting Sunday

