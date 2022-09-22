Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a shooting that injured a woman in April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.
The incident happened April 2 in the 600 block of Childress Road. Investigators say a woman had been shot in the head.
Peters remains in custody in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.
His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
