Man pleads guilty in connection with shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a shooting that injured a woman in April in the Alum Creek area, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brett Peters, 40, entered a guilty plea to unlawful wounding in connection with the incident.

The incident happened April 2 in the 600 block of Childress Road. Investigators say a woman had been shot in the head.

Peters remains in custody in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.

His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

For previous coverage:

Man arrested in shooting Sunday

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.