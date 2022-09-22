Morning crash shuts down road

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Multiple crews are heading to a crash on State Route 7.

That’s according to Lawrence County 911 dispatchers.

The crash was reported just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say it happened around mile marker 13 near Athalia.

At this time, the road is shut down.

There’s no word on injuries, or when the road will reopen.

