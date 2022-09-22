Morning crash shuts down road

By Shannon Litton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Multiple crews are heading to a crash on State Route 7.

That’s according to Lawrence County 911 dispatchers.

The crash was reported just after 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers say it happened around mile marker 13 near Athalia.

At this time, the road is shut down.

There’s no word on injuries, or when the road will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

