Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash

UPDATE 9/22/22 @ 5:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The names of two men killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 7 near Athalia have been released.

Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

The accident was reported around 5:50 a.m. Troopers say a Ford pickup truck driven by Colburn crossed the center line and struck a Mack semi-truck driven by Lambert.

Investigators say the tanker truck lost about five to 10 gallons of fuel.

Troopers say neither victim was wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened.

State Route 7 remains closed in that area.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Two people died Thursday morning in a crash in Lawrence County, Ohio.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on State Route 7 near Athalia.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell WSAZ.com two men died when a semi-truck carrying gasoline and a pickup truck crashed.

Investigators said the road will be shut down for several hours until crews can offload the gas in the truck and clear the scene.

“This isn’t something that we commonly see,” said Capt. Craig Cvetan with Ohio State Highway Patrol. “Usually because of the size, those drivers usually aren’t fatalities in these types of crashes, but in this instance that driver was ultimately killed in this crash.”

Drivers are asked to avoid that area until the road is back open.

We have learned the driver of the semi-truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

