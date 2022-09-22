One injured in late night shooting in Ashland

(Source: AP)
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in Westwood, Kentucky.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call from a residence along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over.

An investigation is underway as troopers claim that they have been given some conflicting information about the case.

After detectives obtained a search warrant to look inside the home, a man who had not been cooperating with authorities could be seen in handcuffs.

It is unclear if he is a suspect or a witness.

We have a crew at the scene attempting to learn more.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information on this developing story.

