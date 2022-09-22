Pair arrested after two-state chase

Pair arrested after two-state chase
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.

A viewer sent us video showing the moments after the vehicle went several miles and through several jurisdictions before driving into an embankment on U.S. 23 in Greenup County.

Inside the vehicle investigators found McKinley and a woman identified as Cheyenne Carver.

Both face charges, including receiving stolen property. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Police seize stolen firearms from felon
Officers’ actions save community hub from potential tragedy
WSAZ Investigates | Problem Property Torn Down
WSAZ Investigates | Problem property torn down

Latest News

A grand jury on Monday handed down an indictment accusing Cody Perry and Thomas Perry Jr. of...
Former volunteer firefighters face fraud and embezzlement charges
Pair arrested after two-state chase
Pair arrested after two-state chase
School levy supporters gather at Slack Plaza
School levy supporters gather at Slack Plaza
An employee says they were notified by email their facility would be closing.
Assisted living home residents moved to hospitals