Pair arrested after two-state chase

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.

A viewer sent us video showing the moments after the vehicle went several miles and through several jurisdictions before driving into an embankment on U.S. 23 in Greenup County.

Inside the vehicle investigators found McKinley and a woman identified as Cheyenne Carver.

Both face charges, including receiving stolen property. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

