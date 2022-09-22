School levy supporters gather at Slack Plaza

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dozens of people gathered Thursday evening at Slack Plaza to show support for the Kanawha County Schools excess levy coming to the ballot in November.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams said if the levy fails, the school district will lose more than $60 million in funding.

“If we have to take one-fourth of our budget away, then there will have to be major cuts of services and staff,” Williams said.

From school leaders, local mayors and parents, more than a dozen people spoke in support of the levy like Carrie Dysart.

Two of Dysart’s kids graduated from Kanawha County Schools, and one is in their senior year at Herbert Hoover High School.

She said this levy needs to pass so the community can keep their kids educated to have the best and brightest.

“If you do not have that great base, then how are we expecting children to excel?” she asked. “And if our children don’t excel, our communities don’t grow, and we become stagnant.”

Williams said if the levy passes, the district will be able to increase security by putting in measures to stop people from just walking right into a school and adding a variety of staff.

“Extra nurses, counselors, Special Ed teachers, and aides,” he said. “As well as art teachers in our schools, custodians, and some of the other things that we couldn’t fit into our general budget.”

If the levy passes, there will not be any tax increase, and it would go into effect on July 1, 2024.

