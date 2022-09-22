Team of the Week | Logan Wildcats

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A swagger is back around the Logan High School football program.

“Everybody thinks of Logan football as not really a football school, but I think we’re turning into one,” senior receiver Aiden Slack said. “We’re surprising a lot of people.”

Last season, the Wildcats finished 6-4 and just missed out on the Class AA playoffs.

“The culture has definitely shifted,” senior receiver and defensive back Garrett Williamson said. “I think we’re proving to the state we’re not the same Logan team that’s been 1-9.”

Head Coach Gary Mullins says talented returning starters have been working hard to reach their potential, determined not to miss out on the postseason again.

“It’s just rolled into this year,” Mullins said. “We’ve got great senior leadership.”

In 2022, Logan has cruised to a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents by more than 100 points.

Friday night, they avenged last season’s gut-wrenching 14-12 loss to Poca, crushing the Dots 49-20.

“We just executed everything perfectly that night,” Slack said.

“We hit on all cylinders on offense,” Williamson said. “When Poca scored first, they were like it’s the same old Logan team. We quickly responded with 22 unanswered.”

“Probably the quarterback position, wideouts, running back, line, everything played their best game of the year,” Coach Mullins said. “When we’re all working together like that, we’re hard to stop.”

The Wildcats’ latest performance earned them the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

“It means we’re relevant again,” Williamson said. “We’re doing the right things.”

“It’s a great honor to have,” Slack said. “I’m glad to have it.”

This Friday, Logan looks to avenge another loss from last year against Winfield and improve to 5-0.

