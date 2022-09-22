WSAZ inquiry helps Optimum customer get all services restored

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of calling Optimum to get her phone, internet and cable back following an August windstorm, LeaVada Canaday said little progress had been made.

Wednesday, WSAZ checked out LeaVada’s situation and reached out to Optimum to check on the status of her concerns.

Optimum said in a statement Wednesday:

A technical crew is on their way to the customer’s residence now to address the issue and get them back online. We have also let the customer know that they will not be responsible for payment for the time that they were without service. Providing superior service and support is a top priority, and we are looking into this situation closely so we can provide a better experience going forward.

Thursday, WSAZ checked back with LeaVada to see if the company had followed up on its promise.

For the first time in nearly six weeks, LeaVada could hear the sound of her phone ring, watch television and her grandchildren could do their homework from home.

“It was wonderful, to feel normal again, because you just feel so inferior when you don’t have a telephone, I mean, everybody has a telephone,” she said. “Apparently, you hit the right words because they’ve worked and they came, so I don’t know what you said to them, but it worked.”

LeaVada hopes no other customers have to go through what she did.

“You shouldn’t tell people you’re going to do something if you’re not going to do it.”

WSAZ reached out to Optimum again on Thursday asking how LeaVada’s service got restored so quickly after reaching out.

Optimum replied in a statement reading in part:

“We’ve been in touch with Ms. Canaday to apologize for this experience and provide credits for the time she was without service. The issue has also been escalated locally and at corporate for investigation to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

LeaVada told WSAZ her service had been restored in roughly half an hour.

