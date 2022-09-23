8th annual We Can Climb in Kanawha State Forest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend, you can head to the great outdoors for a great cause.

The 8th annual We Can Climb 2.5 mile hike and 5k trail run is coming to Kanawha State Forest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Steve Bishop and Dr. Sharon Istfan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the event. Proceeds will be donated to the CAMC Child Advocacy Center.

You can learn more here.

