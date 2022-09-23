8th annual We Can Climb in Kanawha State Forest

8th Annual We Can Climb In Charleston
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This weekend, you can head to the great outdoors for a great cause.

The 8th annual We Can Climb 2.5 mile hike and 5k trail run is coming to Kanawha State Forest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Steve Bishop and Dr. Sharon Istfan stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the event. Proceeds will be donated to the CAMC Child Advocacy Center.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
Pair arrested after two-state chase
Pair arrested after two-state chase
A woman is recovering from injuries
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
An employee says they were notified by email their facility would be closing.
Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns

Latest News

Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School (3)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Cabell Midland High School (2)