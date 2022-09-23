Crash slows I-64 East traffic in Charleston

Crash slows I-64 East traffic in Charleston
Crash slows I-64 East traffic in Charleston(WV 511)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening has slowed eastbound Interstate 64 traffic near the Oakwood Road exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 5 p.m. near Exit 58A.

Dispatchers say only the fast lane is open at this time, and there is one possible injury involved.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
Pair arrested after two-state chase
Pair arrested after two-state chase
A woman is recovering from injuries
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
OSHP investigating crash on State Route 7.
Road reopens following fatal crash
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
It’s time to schedule your flu shot: What you need to know this year
It’s time to schedule your flu shot: What you need to know this year
Five steps to creating a successful daily routine
Five steps to creating a successful daily routine
Beckley travel plaza closed due to grease fire