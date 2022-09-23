Crash slows I-64 East traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday evening has slowed eastbound Interstate 64 traffic near the Oakwood Road exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 5 p.m. near Exit 58A.

Dispatchers say only the fast lane is open at this time, and there is one possible injury involved.

