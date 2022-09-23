Current listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington

Current Listings with Old Colony Company Of Huntington
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Finding the right home for you can be tough, but there are plenty of options in our area.

Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to go through his current listings.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Lawrence County crash
Names released in deadly Lawrence County crash
Pair arrested after two-state chase
Pair arrested after two-state chase
A woman is recovering from injuries
No charges to be filed in Boyd County shooting
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
An employee says they were notified by email their facility would be closing.
Assisted living facility residents transferred due to staffing concerns

Latest News

PROACT recovery resources
PROACT recovery resources
Beckley travel plaza closed due to grease fire
8th annual We Can Climb in Kanawha State Forest this weekend
8th annual We Can Climb in Kanawha State Forest
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week