Current listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Finding the right home for you can be tough, but there are plenty of options in our area.

Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company of Huntington stopped by First Look at Four to go through his current listings.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.